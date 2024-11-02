Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino addresses ongoing Neymar transfer talk

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino has addressed the ongoing speculation linking his side with Neymar.

Neymar moved from PSG to Al-Hilal earlier this year becoming the latest superstar to swap one of Europe's top leagues for the Middle East. Since then, the 32-year-old has struggled with a knee injury but did help his side win the Saudi Pro League last season, making a small contribution.

But with talk now suggesting the former Barcelona superstar could be heading to the MLS to join up with old pals Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, his future once again remains up in the air.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino

Speaking ahead of Inter Miami's crunch clash against Atalanta United this weekend, Martino was quick to address rumours that Neymar is heading to the US, insisting he had no information on the matter.

"With [Lionel Messi] and the boys already here, anything can happen. What I can't imagine is if the league doesn't make the salary issue more flexible, how it would be carried out," Martino said.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are currently back together playing for Inter Miami (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has emerged that the rumours started because Neymar purchased a Miami home in the last week and therefore talk had begun about a potential switch Stateside. "Everyone that buys at home here is going to come to play?" Martino asked.

"The truth is that one cannot talk so easily and freely about whether a player could come or not. It seems to me that when we talk about this, another type of support is needed."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We cannot talk or mention a player because he bought a house here or has a girlfriend from Fort Lauderdale.

"It's nonsense, you have to speak with forceful things. First you have to analyze what the league offers and if this is really possible. Starting from that base, today this is impossible, so there is no more continuity in this conversation."

Why Chelsea Are Selling So Many Players To Saudi Arabia

For now, it seems like a potential 'MSN' reunion is some way away but never say never! Neymar's salary is likely to be far higher playing in Saudi Arabia, so chances of agreeing a deal seem wide of the mark.

In FourFourTwo's view, you would presume Neymar's immediate priority is to get back to his best and show supporters in the Middle East exactly what he is capable of, week in, week out.