Is Erling Haaland injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Manchester City striker

It’s been an unusual season for Manchester City as they’ve failed to reach the highs of the last eight years under Pep Guardiola. Despite their patchy form, they are still firmly in the race for a top-four spot, currently sitting fourth.

In the Champions League last night, Erling Haaland was left on the bench with Omar Marmoush starting up front for the Citizens. It was a gamble which did not pay off, however, with Real Madrid winning 3-0 on the night.

City’s decline has not been matched by Haaland, who has continued his absurd goalscoring rate, but the forward is an injury doubt going into a tough week of fixtures, with City facing Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Will Haaland be fit to face Real Madrid and Liverpool?

Foden and Haaland during a Champions League match against Feyenoord. (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Haaland has bagged 27 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this season, suggesting City would struggle to score if they lose their Norwegian striker to injury.

Following a 5-1 battering from Arsenal, scraping past Leyton Orient in the FA Cup, and the calamitous late display against Real Madrid, form returned to the Etihad as they beat Newcastle 4-0 last weekend. However, Haaland, who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, was substituted late on with a suspected knee injury.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much to the relief of Manchester City fans Pep Guardiola issued a positive update on the striker’s potential injury, prior to the trip to Madrid.

On Saturday, Guardiola said: “When he [Haaland] was down everyone was scared. He got up, walked off smiling like always. I didn't speak to him but they didn't come for bad news.

When asked if Haaland would be able to play the City manager merely said “hopefully”.

Omar Marmoush’s hat-trick against Newcastle will alleviate some of Manchester City fans’ fears if they are to face Liverpool without Haaland, but the huge task at hand seems more achievable with the clinical Norwegian up front.

Pictures emerged of Haaland training on Tuesday, suggesting he is close to starting once more.