Is Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah available this weekend? Premier League injury update

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for their Saturday afternoon fixture against Burnley in the Premier League.

Salah picked up a hamstring injury on January 18 while playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, which has signalled a lengthier lay-off from football for the forward than first thought.

Indeed, Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, admitted that Liverpool's star forward would face between 21 and 28 days out injured, with Burnley coming slightly too earlier for him to make a full recovery.

Is Mohamed Salah available to play for Liverpool against Burnley?

Mohamed Salah will not be available to play for Liverpool against Burnley, as he continues his rehabilitation programme for the hamstring injury he sustained. The Egyptian has been posting photos to social media of himself working hard in the gym, but he isn't fit enough to train yet.

Jurgen Klopp highlighted that Salah was a doubt for the game against Burnley prior to facing Chelsea on January 31, but he has since failed to train with the first team in the intervening period.

"Mo is not ready for this game [against Chelsea on January 31], not ready for the next game and then not,” Klopp said last week.

“He is injured, I'm not sure if that was a misunderstanding in the beginning. He is injured and a muscle injury takes time. It could have been much worse but he is not available in the moment, he is just doing his rehab."

The official Fantasy Premier League website has ruled out any chance of Salah making an appearance against Burnley, too, though it does suggest that he is expected to return on February 17 when the Reds face Brentford.

Despite their 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, Liverpool still lead the way in the title race. Manchester City are two points behind, but do have a game in hand, while the Gunners are also two points further back.

