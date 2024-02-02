Is Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Mohamed Salah has not pulled on a Liverpool shirt since New Year’s Day, with African Cup of Nations participation and then injury having seen the Egyptian miss the Reds' last six matches across all competitions.

Egypt were knocked out of the AFCON on penalties by the Democratic Republic of Congo in last weekend’s last-16 phase, but Salah only featured in the Pharaohs’ opening two group games before succumbing to a hamstring injury.

Salah returned to Merseyside following the injury to rehabilitate, but when are we likely to see him back in action? And will he be fit for this weekend’s first-versus-third clash against Arsenal at the Emirates?

Will Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah be fit enough to play against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon?

Mohamed Salah was injured during Egypt's AFCON tilt (Image credit: Getty Images)

No. Salah’s hamstring injury is believed to require a recovery time of three to four weeks, which means he is unlikely to feature until mid-February.

For those Fantasy Premier League managers thinking ahead, this puts his likely return date at either the Burnley (February 10) or Brentford (February 17) matches. Speaking ahead of the midweek win over Chelsea, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp insisted he would not rush the 31-year-old back into action.

“There was no pressure on him other than wanting to get fit as quickly as possible anyway,” said the German. “We don't rush. If you could rush the healing process, Thiago wouldn't be out for 10 months. Mo is not ready. Out for this game, out for the next. It could have been worse but he is not available at the moment.”

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool star Darwin Nunez is a doubt for Arsenal showdown

Survey reveals that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is the overwhelming favourite with fans to replace Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool thrashing Chelsea was a statement – as history is repeating itself