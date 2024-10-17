Is Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson injured? Premier League injury update
Liverpool face Chelsea in a mouthwatering clash at Anfield this Sunday but may have the brilliance of Alisson missing in goal
Liverpool star Alisson is a doubt for the next few fixtures after picking up an injury.
Arne Slot has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water with Liverpool sitting top of the pile after six wins from their opening seven games. Their title credentials will be tested this weekend as they host free-scoring, fourth-placed Chelsea who are coming off the back of a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest – the only side Liverpool have dropped points to all season.
But injuries are mounting for all clubs in the Premier League. In Liverpool’s last Premier League game, a win against Crystal Palace, Alisson was forced off with an injury, giving Vitezslav Jaros his first-team debut with Caoimhin Kelleher out with a virus.
Is Liverpool's Alisson Becker injured this weekend?
Alisson, and Liverpool’s defence, has been key to Liverpool’s strong start to the season with five clean sheets already this season.
The Brazilian had missed Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth due to a muscle injury but came back into the side for a win over Wolves before the injury against Crystal Palace, with Head Coach Arne Slot giving an update after the game.
Slot said: "The latest is that we don't know but what we do know is that if a player walks off like he did, that normally means that he is not in the Brazil squad and I don't expect him to be in the team in the first game we play after [the international break].
"We have to wait and see, but it is going to take a few weeks I assume for him to be back. I think it is [his hamstring]."
Slot’s comments suggest that Alisson will not be involved at all in Liverpool’s match against Chelsea, with Kelleher expected to start, following the Irishman’s mistake in a 2-0 loss against Greece over the international break.
Slot gave Kelleher his backing after the Crystal Palace game stating: “It is quite clear then that he [Kelleher] is the number two, otherwise, the last time Alisson was injured I would have played Vit [Jaros], but I played Caoimhin. So Caoimhin is the number two and did really well."
Kelleher performed well against Bournemouth earlier in the season, as well as playing most of the Reds pre-season games, adapting well to Slot’s system with composed distribution and reliable shot-stopping.
It remains to be seen if Alisson will play any games before November’s international break, with Liverpool playing seven times before then.
