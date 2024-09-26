Is Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Liverpool have made a strong start to life under Arne Slot and go into the latest batch of Premier League fixtures sitting second in the table.

The Reds visit Molineux to take on an out-of-sorts Wolves side that currently sit bottom of the table, having claimed just a single point from their first six matches.

Liverpool, who have won four of their five Premier League matches so far this term, will be looking to take advantage of their hosts' struggles, but they will head to the West Midlands with a key injury doubt.

Is Alisson injured this weekend?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot may be without Alisson this weekend (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was sidelined for the Reds' win over Bournemouth last weekend after picking up a muscle problem in the Champions League win over AC Milan.

Reds boss Slot then kept the Brazilian - ranked by FourFourTwo as the best goalkeeper in the world earlier this year - out of his matchday squad for Wednesday night's 5-1 thrashing of West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot gave an update before the win over the Hammers, confirming that Alisson would sit that game out as he continues to recover.

“It’s sure that Caoimhin [Kelleher] will be in goal tomorrow,” said Slot at his press conference on Tuesday morning. “Alisson is getting there, but I think this game is coming just a bit too early.

“We’re looking at the weekend against Wolves, but it’s going to be tight, so let’s see if he manages to be there.

“But we know, he will not be there tomorrow, so Caoimhin will be in goal tomorrow. That’s the one thing I know for sure at this moment.”

Slot will undergo his pre-match press conference on Friday, so we are likely to get an update on Alisson's progress then.

Kelleher, who recently discussed his desire to leave the club in order to get regular first-team football, kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth and then played the fuill 90 minutes as West Ham were dumped out of the Carabao Cup.