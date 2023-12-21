Is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a doubt this weekend against Luton Town.

The Swede has been in and out of Eddie Howe's plans this season, with injuries ravaging the Magpies. With a tricky-looking trip to Kenilworth Road coming up, Newcastle may have to re-jig their attack in order to break down Luton.

Fantasy Premier League managers sweating on Isak's fitness, they may have to make switches of their own…

Will Newcastle United star Alexander Isak be fit enough to play against Luton Town this weekend?

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has several injuries to consider (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak is a doubt for the weekend's fixture, but his recent groin problem could be down to playing so much football of late.

"Alex had a scan last week, but it is not a big problem," Eddie Howe confirmed on Monday. "It is minor, probably more fatigue than anything. It is enough for us to need to monitor him and be careful with him."

Newcastle have a lot of absences at the moment, with Joelinton, Anthony Gordon and Elliot Anderson all doubts for the weekend. Callum Wilson, who has had his injury troubles this term, looks to be available this weekend.

Isak has been selected by 16.2 per cent of FPL bosses.

