'It’s all about coming together and sharing ideas' - Komphela on role under Mokwena and Mngqithi at Sundowns

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was announced as the newest member of the technical staff at Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday and after diving straight into work he has spoken about working together with Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi in the club’s best interest.

Mokwena and Mngqithi were named as joint-head coaches of the Brazilians following the departure of Pitso Mosimane to Al Ahly.

With both Pitso’s former assistance stepping into a joint-role as head coaches the treble winners have now roped in Komphela, who will work as a senior coach reporting to the two head coaches.

While many have questioned how the dynamics will work, Komphela has expressed his excitement in not only working with the quality players at Downs but also working with Rulani and Manqoba.

“First days are very anxious but I am very delighted to be part of this great and successful team. Joining a team of this calibre, expectations will always be there and beyond that joining Coach Rulani and Coach Manqoba at their head coaches positions, it’s all about coming together and sharing ideas for the club’s best interest,’ said the former Golden Arrows boss.

“I have worked with some of these superstars here, but it was amazing to come across the cream that you meet at the training ground.

“Every person and every face you come across, every eye you connect with you see just sparks of quality and the energy was there and you could feel that this is an environment that is so fertile, that success should also be a possibility and to not underestimate the fact that the success they built is actually the enemy currently because they have to get better from what they have built.

“It has to be maintained and worst-case scenario it has to be surpassed which is what Coach Manqoba and Coach Rulani have mentioned, so it is a great environment”.

“At the level of heading and as a coach you have a responsibility to make everybody settle down. How do you let everybody settle down when you are also not settled yet? It remains a big responsibility that we guard these superstars, staff members as well great people a lot of them we met in the tunnel, some of them were reminding me of stories we used to share and nothing as beautiful as coming across in reality with those you anticipated to cross paths with”. concluded Coach Steve Komphela