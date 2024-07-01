'It's NOT pressure': Ally McCoist explains why France have been dreadful at Euro 2024

By
published

France have been less than convincing so far in Germany and were slammed by ITV pundit Ally McCoist regarding their current form

France have been less than convincing at Euro 2024 so far
(Image credit: Getty Images)

France's sub-poor start to Euro 2024 has been well-documented over the last few weeks.

Didier Deschamps' side won just one game in the group stages, finishing second in Group D behind Austria in the final standings. With Belgium posing a stern test so far in their round of 16 clash in Dusseldorf, France's struggles have once again been a huge talking point.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.