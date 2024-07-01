'It's NOT pressure': Ally McCoist explains why France have been dreadful at Euro 2024
France have been less than convincing so far in Germany and were slammed by ITV pundit Ally McCoist regarding their current form
France's sub-poor start to Euro 2024 has been well-documented over the last few weeks.
Didier Deschamps' side won just one game in the group stages, finishing second in Group D behind Austria in the final standings. With Belgium posing a stern test so far in their round of 16 clash in Dusseldorf, France's struggles have once again been a huge talking point.
Kylian Mbappe's face injury is seemingly playing a huge part, with his fellow teammates failing to muster up any enthusiasm in front of goal either. Ally McCoist laid bare his criticism during the first half, insisting the weight of belief is perhaps feeling a little too heavy.
"I don't think it's pressure, I just don't think they've played well so far," began the former Scotland international speaking via ITV Sport's live coverage. "Expectation is part and parcel of the France team. They've got a fabulous squad though."
France came into the tournament as one of the favourites, with England priced at slightly shorter odds before a ball was kicked in Germany. McCoist believes the Three Lions chances have since increased due to their favourable route to the final.
"England who have been equally poor in the group stages have become one of the favourites because of the section of the draw that they're in," added McCoist. "It's amazing."
France would face the winner of Portugal and Slovenia if they were to progress to the last eight in Germany, but even that seems like a tough ask considering their first-half showing against Domenico Tedesco's men.
