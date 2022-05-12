James Forrest commits to champions Celtic until 2025

Celtic winger James Forrest has signed a contract extension which ties him to the new Scottish champions until 2025.

The 30-year-old will collect his 10th league winners’ medal on Saturday and his 20th in all competitions after helping his side clinch the cinch Premiership title against Dundee United on Wednesday.

The Scotland international had a year left on his present deal and his new contract could see him overtake the only three Celtic players to have won more trophies – Scott Brown (22), Billy McNeill (23) and Bobby Lennox (25).

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told the club’s website: “James is my kind of player and has that attacking intent that can open up defences to make goals, not only for himself, but for others as well.

“He’s been a great servant to the football club thanks to his brilliant quality and attributes, and those have made him a proven contributor to the club’s success – you only have to look at his medal collection to see that.

“I know we will get more of this from him next season and beyond, and I’m delighted that this deal has been finalised.”

Forrest has netted four goals from 17 starts and 15 substitute appearances under Postecoglou after his start to the season was hampered by illness and injury.