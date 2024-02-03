Jesse Lingard linked with TWENTY SIX clubs – with shock South Korea move likely

Jesse Lingard has been linked with 26 clubs now the transfer window has ended, with a move to South Korea looking the most likely.

Lingard, 31, was released at the end of 2022/23 by Nottingham Forest and has been a free agent since. Now, with the transfer window closed, the Mail report up to 26 clubs have expressed their interest in the ex-Manchester United attacker.

Rumours first began to emerge about a surprise move to South Korea to join FC Seoul, who finished seventh in the top-flight K League 1 last season. They remain favourites to secure his signature, with journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that Lingard has received a formal proposal and will travel to south-east Asia next week to complete the deal.

Lingard has been offered a two-year deal for the move but is delaying his final decision as a host of clubs have made their interest known. Lazio are among those involved, with Maurizio Sarri’s side currently sat sixth in Serie A having reached the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Lingard’s career began after he graduated from the Manchester United youth system via four successful loans. He became a regular in the United squad under Louis van Gaal and won both the FA and League Cup.

With his career beginning to stall somewhat, he seemed to rediscover his form during a loan spell at West Ham United, with manager David Moyes keen to sign him permanently after nine goals from 16 appearances. But the move never materialised, and the England international hasn’t played competitively since April last year.

Lingard has previously spoken about caring for his siblings after his mother fell ill, and was reportedly due to sign for Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab on deadline day.

