Jose Mourinho bizarrely claims Roma fans think he's Harry Potter

Jose Mourinho says his Roma tenure has 'raised expectations' to such a degree that fans think he's a wizard – namely Harry Potter.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager made the humorous remark ahead of Sunday's Serie A trip to AC Milan, which comes four days after the Giallorossi were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by arch-rivals Lazio.

Roma won the Europa Conference League in Mourinho's first season at the helm, but they have struggled to make progress in the league under the Portuguese.

And the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A-winning coach seemed to suggest that supporters are demanding too much of him.

"The Roma fans are the most incredible I have seen. Their coach is Jose 'Harry Potter' Mourinho and he raises expectations," he said.

"I don't know how many derbies I've played – 200, 150... They are always special matches. I've won, I've drawn [and] I've lost, always with a different experience.

"I understand what a derby means. The derby we played was an important derby."

It's actually not the first time that Mourinho has brought up Hogwarts' boy wizard wonder in this context: he did likewise during his time in charge of Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, Roma will want their head coach to magic up a good run of form soon. At the midway point of the Serie A campaign, the Giallorrosi sit ninth, having won only eight of their 19 games so far – and just one of their last five.

