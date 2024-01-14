Jose Mourinho bizarrely claims Roma fans think he's Harry Potter

By Tom Hancock
published

Roma could do with a bit of magic as they endure a tough 2023/24 campaign

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho, January 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho says his Roma tenure has 'raised expectations' to such a degree that fans think he's a wizard – namely Harry Potter.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager made the humorous remark ahead of Sunday's Serie A trip to AC Milan, which comes four days after the Giallorossi were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by arch-rivals Lazio.

Roma won the Europa Conference League in Mourinho's first season at the helm, but they have struggled to make progress in the league under the Portuguese.

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho, January 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A-winning coach seemed to suggest that supporters are demanding too much of him.

"The Roma fans are the most incredible I have seen. Their coach is Jose 'Harry Potter' Mourinho and he raises expectations," he said.

"I don't know how many derbies I've played – 200, 150... They are always special matches. I've won, I've drawn [and] I've lost, always with a different experience.

"I understand what a derby means. The derby we played was an important derby."

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho, January 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's actually not the first time that Mourinho has brought up Hogwarts' boy wizard wonder in this context: he did likewise during his time in charge of Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, Roma will want their head coach to magic up a good run of form soon. At the midway point of the Serie A campaign, the Giallorrosi sit ninth, having won only eight of their 19 games so far – and just one of their last five.

Read more

RIO FERDINAND Pundit warns Liverpool and Arsenal as 'formidable' Man City come roaring back

JADON SANCHO Winger takes aim at Man United after returning to Dortmund on loan

QUIZ! Can you name every country to compete in AFCON since 2000?

IN THE MAG Alex Ferguson! PLUS Hamburg derby, Henrik Larsson, Lucas Radebe, Robbie Savage, the weirdest transfer moments and MORE!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1