Jose Mourinho bizarrely claims Roma fans think he's Harry Potter
Roma could do with a bit of magic as they endure a tough 2023/24 campaign
Jose Mourinho says his Roma tenure has 'raised expectations' to such a degree that fans think he's a wizard – namely Harry Potter.
The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager made the humorous remark ahead of Sunday's Serie A trip to AC Milan, which comes four days after the Giallorossi were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by arch-rivals Lazio.
Roma won the Europa Conference League in Mourinho's first season at the helm, but they have struggled to make progress in the league under the Portuguese.
And the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A-winning coach seemed to suggest that supporters are demanding too much of him.
"The Roma fans are the most incredible I have seen. Their coach is Jose 'Harry Potter' Mourinho and he raises expectations," he said.
"I don't know how many derbies I've played – 200, 150... They are always special matches. I've won, I've drawn [and] I've lost, always with a different experience.
"I understand what a derby means. The derby we played was an important derby."
It's actually not the first time that Mourinho has brought up Hogwarts' boy wizard wonder in this context: he did likewise during his time in charge of Real Madrid.
Nonetheless, Roma will want their head coach to magic up a good run of form soon. At the midway point of the Serie A campaign, the Giallorrosi sit ninth, having won only eight of their 19 games so far – and just one of their last five.
Read more
RIO FERDINAND Pundit warns Liverpool and Arsenal as 'formidable' Man City come roaring back
JADON SANCHO Winger takes aim at Man United after returning to Dortmund on loan
QUIZ! Can you name every country to compete in AFCON since 2000?
IN THE MAG Alex Ferguson! PLUS Hamburg derby, Henrik Larsson, Lucas Radebe, Robbie Savage, the weirdest transfer moments and MORE!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1