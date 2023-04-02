Julian Nagelsmann not interested in replacing Graham Potter at Chelsea: report

Julian Nagelsmann has no interest in taking over from Graham Potter at Chelsea (opens in new tab) this season, according to reports.

After a mini upturn in form, Potter came firmly under pressure again on Saturday evening as the Blues lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa (opens in new tab), dropping into the bottom half of the Premier League table as a result.

Florian Pattenberg of Sky Sport in Germany (opens in new tab) recently reported that Nagelsmann – who was sacked by Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) last month and replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel – had been shortlisted by as a potential successor to Potter.

However, per the Mirror (opens in new tab), Nagelsmann is in no rush to get into a new job and will wait until the summer to make a decision over his future.

The German has also been linked with the vacant manager's role at Tottenham (opens in new tab), who parted ways with Antonio Conte earlier this week.

In any case, Potter appears to retain the backing of Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly in the short term – despite the Blues currently heading for their worst league finish since 1996.

Only once in the Premier League era have they finished lower than their current position of 11th: in 1993/94, when they came 14th (although that was a 22-team division).

Chelsea host Liverpool (opens in new tab) and travel to Wolves (opens in new tab) in their next two league outings, before facing Real Madrid (opens in new tab) at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.