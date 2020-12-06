Jurgen Klopp claims Chelsea are Premier League title favourites after Leeds victory

Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea are favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

The Blues climbed to the summit of the standings after beating Leeds 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

However, Liverpool and Tottenham will both move above them if they win their respective games against Wolves and Arsenal.

Nevertheless, Klopp thinks Chelsea – who spent more than £200m in the summer transfer window – are in a stronger position than any other club in the division.

“If I watch games then I see that Tottenham are obviously doing pretty well, that Chelsea for me in the moment look like the favourites,” he said.

"They have the bigger squad, great players, they're playing well. Now they are full on and have unbelievable opportunities to change [the team] between the games and from one game to the other. That's it.

"Pressure is there but it's about yourself. The pressure is there to win the game and we want to win against Wolves. We play only Wolves this weekend and nobody else, so all the others can play against each other or not and then they will collect points.

"It's always like this. It's much too early to think about who is ahead of who or whatever. It's just the situation.

"I said it before, this season is not about setting a target and going for it, it's about getting through it with the best possible football you can play – and that's what we try to do.

"That differs from weekend to midweek sometimes because of some circumstances, but it's still the target for us all the time. Be fully focused on the next game, the next opponent, especially not that early about other results.”

Diogo Jota will face his former club when Wolves visit Anfield on Sunday, and Klopp says he is delighted by the start the Portuguese has made to his Liverpool career.

Jota has scored nine goals in 13 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

"He's doing exceptionally well at the moment, absolutely," he said. "But to keep that standard we have to work really hard, we have to keep him in a good shape, score goals because the other boys do that usually. That's clear.

"For us, the most important thing was that we don't have to bite our nails pretty much in each game and hope they somehow come through and we can bring them in the next game again – especially not in this season.

“That's not a real lateral situation because it's only one player and, how I said, it's the only line – the front three line – where we have more players than we can line up in one game, I would say.

"All other positions are pretty much, who can walk will play or will be a kid. Both is fine. But there's nothing bad in that situation. Who they are, they wouldn't be where they are if they couldn't deal with a situation like that.

"They are completely fine with Diogo and Diogo is fine with them. They are overly happy that he had that brilliant start, as I am obviously. But now that's already gone and we have to carry on."

