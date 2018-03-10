Juve can't take their foot off the gas - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has warned his players against complacency ahead of their Serie A clash with Udinese.

The Bianconeri go into the game fresh from a 2-1 Champions League victory over Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday that booked their place in the last eight of the competition.

A further win over Udinese on Sunday will propel them above Napoli to the Serie A summit - for a few hours at least with the Partenopei travelling to Inter a few hours later.

Allegri is under no illusions about the challenge their visitors will pose and has urged his players not to drop their intensity.

"We must focus on getting the three points in a difficult game against a very physical side, as Udinese commit the third most fouls in the league this season," he said.

"That shows how aggressive they are and we are coming off some tough games.

"Wednesday was an extraordinary result, earned in an historic stadium like Wembley, but so far we've achieved nothing yet, so we have to keep our heads down and our feet on the ground.

"What we cannot afford is to take our foot off the gas mentally.

"Napoli are at the moment still one point ahead, so we must focus on beating Udinese and not what the other results are. We need help from the entire stadium and all our fans.

"Regardless of who steps on to the field, what counts is that tomorrow we have the focus, spirit and responsibility to understand the importance of this game."