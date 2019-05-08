Kane hoping to be fit for Champions League final
Harry Kane is optimistic about recovering from an ankle injury in time to play in the Champions League final.
Kane was a spectator in Amsterdam as Tottenham came from 2-0 down on the night, and 3-0 down on aggregate, to beat Ajax in another dramatic semi-final.
The England striker was able to run across the pitch to celebrate with his team-mates, and he now has his sights set on the all-English showdown with Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.
“Hopefully. Rehab is going well so far,” he said. “I start straight-line running this week.
“We’ll see. So far so good, so if it carries on as it should I would hope to be (fit). There’s still a few weeks to go.”
Kane joked that he faces a battle to earn his place, after Lucas Moura’s hat-trick and substitute Fernando Llorente’s inspirational performance against Ajax in his absence.
He said: “We beat Manchester City, we beat Ajax in the semi… I’ve got to start training even harder and prove myself in front of the gaffer.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.