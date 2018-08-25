Keane sent to hospital after ugly aerial clash
Everton manager Marco Silva confirmed Michael Keane was taken to hospital following his accidental clash with Idrissa Gueye on Saturday.
Everton defender Michael Keane will undergo assessment in hospital after a sickening aerial collision left him requiring oxygen during the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.
Medical staff from both clubs attended to the 25-year-old and carried him from the pitch on a stretcher, wearing a neck brace, following a long pause in play.
Concern for Keane came following an unfortunate clash with team-mate Idrissa Gueye as both players attempted to clear a cross in stoppage time.
Everton boss Marco Silva confirmed the centre-back's condition would be monitored, but he was unable to provide specifics on the nature of Keane's injury.
"Firstly and most importantly, he went to the hospital and I don't have more information about the situation yet," Silva told reporters.
"In the moment he went to the hospital he looked in a bit better condition. I hope everything is okay, but now we wait."
Keane earlier headed the visitors into a two-goal lead following Theo Walcott's second-half opener, before Bournemouth recovered to salvage a point thanks to late goals from Joshua King and Nathan Ake.
Just hope everything is ok with ! Another demonstration of team spirit today, being a man down so soon. Great team effort from everyone ! August 25, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.