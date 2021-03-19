Kilmarnock welcome back defender Clevid Dikamona after injury

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona is back from a hamstring injury for Saturday’s visit of Motherwell.

He could replace Ross Millen, who begins a two-match ban following his red card against Ross County.

Midfielder Greg Kiltie drops out through injury but might only miss one match.

Motherwell have no new players back from injury following their two-week break.

Graham Alexander is still missing a full team of players including January signings Eddie Nolan, Sam Foley and Harry Smith.

Mark O’Hara, Liam Grimshaw (both illness), Bevis Mugabi (shoulder) and Sherwin Seedorf (knee) are still sidelined along with long-term knee injury victims Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox.