Koeman eyes Netherlands post

Ronald Koeman is not interested in taking up another role in club management for the time being, with his sights set firmly on the vacant Netherlands job.

The former Barcelona and Netherlands international, capped 78 times by the Oranje, has been out of a job since October 23, when he was sacked by Everton after a poor start to the Premier League season.

It brought his three-year stay in England to a disappointing end, having impressed with Southampton and during his first season in charge at Goodison Park.

The 54-year-old revealed that job offers were incoming within a day of his Everton exit, but he is actually hoping to coach the country of his birth next, with the job vacant following the unsuccessful tenures of Danny Blind and Dick Advocaat.

"I have always said that it is an ambition of mine to do that [coach Netherlands]," Koeman told De Telegraaf.

"I know my name is mentioned regularly, but I have not yet been contacted and there have not been any calls yet.

"Within 24 hours of my departure from Everton, I had already received the first offer [from a club]. But I keep it all away from me.

"I take the time to analyse for myself what went wrong and why certain things happened.

"The offers were and are there, but after all those years I have my preferences. I honestly admit that the Dutch team also belongs among them.

"But it is not yet on the agenda, so for the time being I will keep football at a distance."