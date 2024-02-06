Kylian Mbappe needs to take 'crucial step' before Real Madrid transfer is finalised: report

Kylian Mbappe still needs to complete a key part of negotiations in order for his potential move to Real Madrid to come to fruition, otherwise relationships could be soured.

Reports emerged on Saturday stating that Kylian Mbappe has now made up his mind and decided to join Real Madrid for free in the summer, when his contract expires at PSG.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though, suggests that the deal isn't finalised yet. That's because a "crucial step" is needed before anything is agreed between Mbappe and Real Madrid, with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi essential to the process.

After last summer, in which Mbappe refused to sign a contract extension in the French capital and was subsequently exiled for a short period from the first team, the 25-year-old and Al-Khelaifi agreed that the PSG president would be the first to know about any future decision made by Mbappe.

That gentleman's agreement is in addition to Mbappe foregoing his €80m loyalty bonus if he does decide to leave PSG in the summer, with a formal communication absolutely essential for the relationship to be maintained between both parties.

According to Romano, Al-Khelaifi still hasn't received any formal notice of Mbappe's decision, with the Frenchman also having not signed anything with Real Madrid. As the journalist writes, Mbappe will only announce his decision once Al-Khelaifi and PSG have been informed.

While it is expected that Mbappe will join Real Madrid, he will have to take a pay-cut in order to do so. After failing to sign him on multiple occasions in the past, Los Blancos have adapted their wage structure and are unable to offer such a lucrative deal to the forward.

Despite that stumbling block, there are range of other clauses that Mbappe could see granted - such as his desire to play at both Euro 2024 and in the Olympics for France this summer. While this wouldn't see him return to club action until at least mid-August, Mbappe is adamant in negotiations that he be granted his wish.

