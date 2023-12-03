La Liga star REJECTS Manchester United transfer amid Bayern Munich interest: report

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon has reportedly turned down moves to Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The Athletic Bilbao custodian, 26, has established himself as one of the best 'keepers in Europe in recent years.

But, despite interest from around Europe and further afield – Saudi Pro League clubs have also been linked with the six-foot-three shot-stopper – it seems Simon is quite content with the Basque giants for the time being.

Unai Simon has been Athletic Bilbao's number one since 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That is according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim that Simon – who has won 38 caps for Spain – is keen to stay at 'the club of his heart'.

Athletic will certainly hope he does just that: their cantera policy of only recruiting Basque players or players of Basque descent would make replacing him something of a challenge.

Born in Basque capital Vitoria-Gasteiz, Simon made his Athletic first-team debut at the age of 21 and has gone on to feature 173 times for the club, helping them to successive Copa del Rey finals in 2020 and 2021

Simon has been Spain's first choice between the sticks at each of the last two major tournaments (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Man United, it's a mark of how uncertain their goalkeeping situation is that they're even being linked with another 'keeper just four months after signing Andre Onana for £47m.

The successor to David de Gea between the sticks, Onana has been far from convincing since arriving from Inter Milan, making numerous costly errors for Erik ten Hag's side.

United also brought in Turkey 'keeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce during the summer transfer window, but the 25-year-old has yet to make his debut for the club.

