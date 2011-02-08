Lampard to captain England

The 32-year-old will lead the Three Lions out for the first time in the absence of Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard, who both miss the clash at Parken Stadium through injury.

Lampard will be winning his 84th cap for his country, having scored 20 goals at international level, and has worn the captain's armband for his country once before in the second half against Austria in November 2007.

The friendly forms part of England's preparation for their European Championships qualifier against Wales at Millennium Stadium at the end of March.