Leeds United report: Barcelona waiting to discover Whites' relegation fate before making Raphinha move

Leeds United winger Raphinha wants to join Barcelona this summer and the Spanish giants are keen on a deal, but reports say that negotiations are yet to get underway between the two clubs.

The Brazilian has impressed in Yorkshire since arriving from Stade Rennais in October 2020, and he remains crucial to the Whites’ chances of Premier League survival.

Leeds are hovering one point above the relegation zone with one more game to come away to Brentford, but Burnley below them have a game in hand.

The lack of contact between Barca and Leeds over Raphinha is partly down to the Spanish club not wanting to disrupt their English counterparts during their survival scrap, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, the player himself and his representatives have been talking to Barca since March about a deal that will tie him to the Camp Nou side until 2027.

A €25 million release will become active if Leeds are relegated, but otherwise an agreement will have to be found over a fee for the winger, who is valued at €45m on Transfermarkt.

Newcastle have shown interest in the 25-year-old, as have Chelsea, but the Blues’ ownership situation has taken them out of the race.

Raphinha is Leeds’ top scorer this season with 10 goals in 34 Premier League games.

