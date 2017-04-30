Let's see what Chelsea have got - Spurs plan to pile on the pressure

Fresh from dispatching Arsenal in the final north London derby at the old White Hart Lane, Jan Vertonghen and Harry Kane hope Tottenham can make Chelsea feel the title race heat by beating West Ham on Friday.

Spurs guaranteed they will finish above Arsenal for the first time since 1995 as second-half goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane secured a 2-0 win over Arsene Wenger's side.

A victory over the Hammers at London Stadium would reduce the gap between second-placed Spurs and Premier League leaders Chelsea to just one point, with Antonio Conte's men, who cruised to a 3-0 victory at Everton earlier on Sunday, not in action until they host relegation-threatened Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The frontrunners have shown little indication they are at risk of slipping up, but Tottenham have every intention of forcing a mistake during the final four matches of the campaign.

"We can't do anything else than keep winning our games and putting the pressure on them," Vertonghen told Sky Sports.

"We've got four to go. The pressure is on them. Friday, if we win our game, it will be down to one point and let's see what they've got then at the weekend."

“It was a massive game in so many ways and I think we wanted to win more than them and it showed” - April 30, 2017

Kane, who struck Tottenham's second goal from the penalty spot after Alli had opened the scoring, echoed the determined sentiments of his defensive colleague.

Asked about the significance of winning the final clash with the Gunners before White Hart Lane is dismantled and replaced by a new venue on the same site, he replied: "We weren't really focusing on that.

"We're thinking about the title race and securing second place. That was just an added bonus. A great day, fantastic atmosphere. The fans have the bragging rights for the time being. We've still got four important games and another big London derby on Friday night that we're looking forward to.

"I thought we were fantastic. From the back all the way to the front. We worked hard, we outworked them. We created chances, should have had a couple more in the first half. What a day. A great weekend for us."

1994/95 - Arsenal will finish behind Tottenham in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. Over. April 30, 2017

Vertonghen felt that Spurs' ambition to keep the pressure on Chelsea was evident throughout, adding: "It was a massive game in so many different ways. We knew that, we showed that from the start that we wanted to win. We wanted to win more than them. We wanted to stay in the title race.

"I think it was a great game, we created so many chances. I think in the second half they only had one shot on target. A great game, from Hugo [Lloris] to Harry. Yeah I had a couple of shots. I think a goal will come this season. I hope Harry scores more than I do in the next couple of games."