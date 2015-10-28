Levante replace Alcaraz with Rubi
La Liga's bottom club Levante have appointed former Real Valladolid head coach Rubi as Lucas Alcarez's replacement.
Levante have appointed Rubi as head coach following the sacking of Luas Alcaraz.
Alcarez was dismissed after Sunday's 4-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad, a result that leaves Levante bottom of the table with six points from nine games.
He has been replaced by Rubi, who takes up a contract until the end of the season, which may be extended by a further two years.
Rubi served on Barcelona's staff during the 2013-14 campaign and will begin his reign with a trip to Levante's city rivals Valencia on Saturday.
