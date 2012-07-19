Lewandowski dreaming of England deal

The Poland international has been attracting interest from a host of European sides after netting 30 times in 46 appearances as the German outfit secured the league and cup double last season.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, who scored the opener during the 2012 European Championship.

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson has already secured the signing of his former Dortmund team-mate Shinji Kagawa and could be keen to move for Lewandowski as a replacement for Dimitar Berbatov, who is tipped to leave.

And Lewandowksi has now admitted he dreams of playing in England's top tier, telling TVP:

"This [the Premier League] is a league that I would like to play in, and I hope it happens sometime. Although I am happy at Dortmund I always like to aspire to greater heights."