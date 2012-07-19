Lewandowski dreaming of England deal
By Nick Moore
Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski has confirmed his intention to play in the Premier League.
The Poland international has been attracting interest from a host of European sides after netting 30 times in 46 appearances as the German outfit secured the league and cup double last season.
Manchester United have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, who scored the opener during the 2012 European Championship.
Manager Sir Alex Ferguson has already secured the signing of his former Dortmund team-mate Shinji Kagawa and could be keen to move for Lewandowski as a replacement for Dimitar Berbatov, who is tipped to leave.
And Lewandowksi has now admitted he dreams of playing in England's top tier, telling TVP:
"This [the Premier League] is a league that I would like to play in, and I hope it happens sometime. Although I am happy at Dortmund I always like to aspire to greater heights."
