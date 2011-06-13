Lille 'not opposed' to Gervinho transfer

Ivory Coast international Gervinho is believed to be one of the most sought-after players of the summer transfer window, with Premier League sides Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all said to be keen on signing the 24-year-old.

But Lille are not keen on selling one of their prized assets to a rival Ligue 1 side.

"PSG recently enquired about Gervinho, but they were told we do not wish to sell him to a French club," Paquet told La Voix Du Nord.

"Gervinho's future is uncertain. He could join an English side, or he could stay with us.

"He has to decide exactly what he wants. We are not opposed to the idea of a transfer, but the agreement has to suit us.

"We have yet to receive an offer or proposal."

Gervinho scored 14 goals and contributed 10 assists over 34 matches for the French outfit during 2010/11, as Les Dogues completed a domestic league and cup double.