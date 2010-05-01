Limited offer: England 10/1 to win World Cup

10/1 England win the World Cup

Be sure to get this while you can because it’s for a limited period only. It’s literally first come, first served.

The Three Lions are well fancied to taste glory this summer and are currently third favourites behind Spain and Brazil, but as the domestic season draws to a close the hysteria surrounding England will continue to grow.

No another bookmaker will offer you a price as big as 10/1 on England winning the World Cup, so get a piece of the action while you can.

Selected other odds on England winning World Cup:

5/1 Victor Chandler

11/2 Ladbrokes

11/2 Betfred

If you do fancy England to succeed in South Africa, or didn’t until you saw Paddy Power’s 10/1 offering, bet now.

Click here to bet

UPDATE: Offer now closed. Thanks for your interest!