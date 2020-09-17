Lincoln Red Imps vs Rangers live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Lincoln Red Imps vs Rangers live stream, Premier Sports 1, 5pm BST

Lincoln Red Imps stunned Scottish football with a 1-0 victory over Celtic in a Champions League qualifier in 2016.

That advantage was subsequently overturned in the second leg in Glasgow, but a home win over Rangers on Thursday would see the Gibraltarians advance to the third qualifying round.

The fact this is a one-legged tie certainly plays into the Red Imps’ hands, but Rangers will still expect to emerge victorious.

Steven Gerrard’s side have made a fine start to the new season, taking 19 points from a possible 21 to top the Scottish Premiership table.

This isn’t the club’s first clash with opposition from Gibraltar: the Gers thrashed St Joseph’s 10-0 on aggregate in last season’s qualifiers, with four of those goals coming in the away leg.

It will be interesting to see what team Gerrard picks. Even Rangers’ reserves should have more than enough quality to complete the task, but the shock inflicted upon Celtic four years ago will be in the back of the manager’s mind.

Alfredo Morelos, Brandon Barker, Ryan Jack and Leon Balogun are recent additions to the treatment room, while Joe Aribo, Jermain Defoe, Cedric Itten and Jordan Jones remain sidelined.

Ryan Kent is in excellent form and has already justified Rangers’ decision to reject Leeds’ offers for his services. The Liverpool academy graduate will likely form one-third of the visitors’ attack alongside Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi.

Lincoln have already won two matches to get to this stage, overcoming Prishtina and Union Titus in previous rounds. That’s the only competitive action they’ve seen in recent months, though, with the Gibraltar National League yet to restart.

As such, Rangers should be in better physical shape than their opponents, which only increases the scale of the task confronting Lincoln. Victory on Wednesday would be an even bigger achievement than that defeat of Celtic in 2016.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and the game is being shown on Premier Sports 1. See below for watching details where you are.

