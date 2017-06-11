Lindelof will star at Man Utd – Larsson

Victor Lindelof's move to Manchester United from Benfica will be a success, according to his Sweden team-mate Sebastian Larsson.

United confirmed they have agreed a fee – reportedly €35million – with the Portuguese champions on Saturday.

The centre-back will become the club's first close-season signing subject to completing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Larsson, who played alongside Lindelof in Sweden's 2-1 victory over France on Friday and has spent his entire senior career in England, insists the 22-year-old will shine in the Premier League once he has had time to settle.

"The major thing is his quality is undoubted and he has his feet on the ground," Larsson said to The Sun.

"It goes without saying the Premier League and England is a completely different culture and he will have to handle that.

"And as long as people give him a bit of time to adjust, he will ultimately succeed at United.

"You cannot deny his qualities. He has burst on to the scene and done superbly at club and international level."

We are pleased to announce we have reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof. More: June 10, 2017

Larsson added: "I have been so impressed by him whenever I have played with him. He is an important player for us in the Sweden team now and that shows maturity.

"But not only does he have the quality on the pitch but he has a calm and sensible head on him as well. He is a humble guy and has a good future ahead of him."

Lindelof and Larsson are preparing for Sweden's away friendly against Norway on Tuesday as they look to earn a fifth consecutive victory.