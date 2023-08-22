Liverpool begin talks over £25m Brazilian starlet joining: report

Liverpool have begun discussions over another new signing, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add depth to his side before the end of the transfer window.

The Reds have made three signings this summer – all in midfield – as Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have moved to Anfield. The trio have filled a void following an exodus of midfielders, with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all departing this summer.

Now, reports are claiming that another player could well be brought into Anfield before 1 September's transfer deadline, as Jurgen Klopp looks to compete on four fronts this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai is one of several midfielders brought in this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Globo in Brazil says that Liverpool have made a verbal bid of around £25 million for 22-year-old midfielder Andre Trindade.

His employers, Fluminese, have rejected the offer. With the Merseysiders having bid over £100m for Moises Caicedo before he rejected their advances and chose Chelsea, there could be scope for an agreeable figure to be reached in the coming weeks.

However, the Rio de Janeiro giants would prefer for the schemer to be available for their upcoming Copa Libertadores quarter-final matches against Olimpia on August 24 and 31 – meaning this deal could go down to the wire this window or even go through in January.

Liverpool may be inclined to allow Andre to finish the Brazilian season and join up with them in the winter window. According to reports, the South American is the only player linked with Anfield who plays outside of Europe.

Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade is linked with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool travel to Newcastle United at the weekend without the suspended Alexis Mac Allister, following his red card against Bournemouth.

Transfermarkt values Andre at €15m.

