Liverpool boss Arne Slot aims sly dig at local rivals Manchester United

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is enjoying life in the Premier League thus far

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has aimed a subtle dig at local rivals Manchester United.

The Merseysiders are top of the Premier League table having lost just once so far this season and are showing no signs of letting up. With a two-goal buffer to boast over Chelsea in second, Liverpool also have a game in hand to play over the festive period.

It hasn't been plain sailing for Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim's side, with Manchester United currently languishing down in 13th position. Slot couldn't resist a cheeky gag, however, when asked about United's transfer spending in recent years.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says the Reds are lucky to have had an influx of academy talent

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is making quite the mark at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham on Sunday, Slot had this to say when asked about the rotation and number of options the Reds have at their disposal when it comes to cup competitions.

"What made our game at Southampton special, [is] we've seen most clubs played with starts in the quarters, only a few with players who don't always play," he began.

(Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"[Manchester] United had players who cost £100m, with us, it was academy players and that is what makes this club special, there is always room for academy players. At this club, if we miss a few players, we take a look at the Academy."

Amorim has been forced to rotate but it is worth noting Liverpool had a somewhat easier route to the semi-finals. Southampton have struggled all season and Liverpool's victory was somewhat routine at St Mary's.

But Slot seems to be carrying on the trend carved out by Jurgen Klopp, with plenty of youngsters now getting their chance in the first-team.

The former Reds boss handed out debuts aplenty in the competition and even chose a youthful-looking side that beat Chelsea in the final last year.

In FourFourTwo's view, why wouldn't Slot feel brave enough to speak out on Manchester United's woes, especially given how his side dismantled the Red Devils at Old Trafford earlier this year?

Liverpool travel to Tottenham this weekend, with Manchester United also in Premier League action against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.