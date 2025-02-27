Liverpool 'Champions 25' shirts released as they extend Premier League lead following 2-0 victory over Newcastle

Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table following their 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Wednesday night, and shirts with 'Champions 25' have now been released to prematurely celebrate their potential title triumph.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister confirmed Liverpool's win against Newcastle at Anfield, while Arsenal failed to beat Nottingham Forest, with their 0-0 draw helping the Reds move further ahead.

Now in a commanding positition in the Premier League, Liverpool have just 10 games remaining this term to cement their status as champions, but could be crowned even sooner if they gain maximum points. Indeed, they need just 21 points from their final matches.

Liverpool 'Champions 25' shirts released

Sports Direct has released unofficial Champions 25 shirts to 'celebrate' Liverpool's title win this term, going early with their commendations for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool fans are also able to have 'Champions 25' printed on the back of their kits instead of their heroes in the squad, with an option for 'Champions' embroidery around the club crest on the front.

It'd be an extremely brave Liverpool supporter to wear the shirts before they are confirmed as Premier League title winners, though, for fear of somehow having an indirect influence on Mohamed Salah's goalscoring exploits, Arne Slot's tactical approach or Virgil van Dijk's ability to defend.

A Sports Direct spokesperson commented: “We wanted to be the first to congratulate Liverpool for their remarkable run this season. The launch of our unofficial champions T-shirt and printed replica shirts offers fans the chance to celebrate early, ahead of the final Premier League push.”

The t-shirt is priced at £9.99 for adults and £7.99 for juniors.

Liverpool are back in Champions League action next week against PSG, with the upcoming weekend providing them an opportunity to rest ahead of the final months of the campaign.

They also have a League Cup final to prepare for against Newcastle, with upcoming matches in the Premier League against Southampton, Everton, Fulham, West Ham and Leicester their next five opponents.