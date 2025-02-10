Liverpool could release Mohamed Salah EARLY - ex-Red reveals club stance and lack of 'respect'

The former Liverpool player doesn’t believe the club fully appreciate what they have with Mohamed Salah, with the club considering early release

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has entered the final few months of his Liverpool contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

A former Liverpool player has criticised the club for their stalled contract talks with star forward Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international is one of three Reds out of contract this season, along with defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, all three of which are yet to sign new deals.

Reports suggest that discussions remain ongoing about a new contract for Salah, but with the Saudi Pro League ready to splash the cash for Liverpool’s no.11, one of their former players is urging them to act.

Dejan Lovren reveals Liverpool discussions with Mohamed Salah over contract saga

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool celebrates, wearing his medal, after winning the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham

Dejan Lovren was at Liverpool for six years before departing in 2020 (Image credit: Alamy)

Dejan Lovren played for Liverpool from 2014 until 2020, racking up 185 appearances, and built up a strong friendship with Salah during his time at Anfield.

He’s revealed that he has spoken to his former team-mate about the contract saga, concluding that the club, “doesn’t respect” Salah enough.

Arne Slot Manager of Liverpool celebrates with Mohamed Salah during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Bournemouth, England.

Salah has proved crucial in Arne Slot's first season at Liverpool (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Speaking to Win Win, Lovren said: “I have to be careful what I say now, because I know a lot of things. Honestly, I don’t know the exact numbers, but whatever he’s asking for, I think he deserves it. It’s simple, this guy is doing his job on the pitch.

“I can talk in more detail. Salah believes that there are things missing from the club side, and I hope they’ll be resolved soon. But the current reality is that he’s closer to leaving than staying.”

Lovren noted the point about Salah’s age in the debate, but believes that can be disregarded due to his strong physical and mental condition, and points to Cristiano Ronaldo as an example of what can be achieved by players far more senior than the Egyptian.

“In the end, I came to the conclusion that the club doesn't respect him enough,” Lovren continued. “At least not as much as they think they deserve, but that's another side of the story, it's all about what goes on behind the scenes.”

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (2nd r) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille at Anfield on January 21, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

A recent report suggest Liverpool would be willing to let Salah leave his contract early to move to Saudi (Image credit: Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

On the likelihood of Salah leaving, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has recently revealed via GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are open to releasing the forward from his contract, for free, a month early if renewal talks are unsuccessful, to allow him to join Al-Hilal before the Club World Cup starts.

Salah's contract expires on June 30, meaning that being released a month early from Anfield would see him depart the day before the Champions League final on May 31 – although FourFourTwo understands that this is in no way an option for either party.

Mohamed Salah scores a penalty for Liverpool against Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final.

Release Salah exactly a month earlier than planned… and he'll miss the Champions League final for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacobs goes on to state that Liverpool are still optimistic they can come to an agreement with Salah over a new deal, but that a deal would be simple to conclude in Saudi thanks to the rapport between Salah and Saudi Pro League central deal maker Michael Emenalo from previous negotiations.

Salah is worth €55m at current market rates, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers this week when Premier League action returns.

