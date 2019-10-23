Liverpool furious over ‘highly offensive and inappropriate’ banner in Genk

Liverpool have condemned an “offensive and inappropriate” banner which was hung in the away end before the Champions League match in Genk.

The banner, featuring a photoshopped picture of striker Divock Origi, was taken down as soon as the club were made aware of its existence.

“We sought to have it removed as soon as we became aware,” said a spokesman.

“The banner is highly offensive and inappropriate. We condemn its use and we will look to identify those responsible for bringing it into the stadium.”