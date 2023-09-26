Liverpool midfield rebuild not over as Brazilian star targeted, reveals transfer insider

Liverpool have not given up hope of signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds rebuilt their midfield over the summer, bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Those acquisitions followed the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But it looks like Jurgen Klopp is keen to add at least one more engine-room option to his squad.

Romano told the Daily Briefing that Liverpool are interested in signing the Brazil international, despite the fact that Guimaraes is poised to put pen to paper on a new deal at St James' Park.

The former Lyon man is happy at Newcastle and he looks set to commit his future to the club by signing a new five-year contract.

Yet that has not deterred Liverpool, who unsuccessfully attempted to lure Guimaraes to Anfield over the summer.

Jordan Henderson was one of five midfielders to leave Liverpool over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds continue to keep tabs on the 25-year-old, but it will be extremely tough for them to prise him away from Newcastle.

The midfielder is valued at £60.8m by Transfermarkt, but the Magpies would surely demand more than that to even consider selling him.

Liverpool face Leicester in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday, while Newcastle host Manchester City.

