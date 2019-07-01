Liverpool midfielder Allan extends loan deal at Fluminense

Liverpool midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza has extended his loan deal at Fluminense until the end of the year.

The 22-year-old initially moved to Brazil until the end of the season in February but he will now stay in South America until December 31.

Allan joined Liverpool in September 2015 but is yet to make a senior appearance under Jurgen Klopp and has spent time on loan at SJK, Sint-Truidense, Hertha BSC, Apollon Limassol and Eintracht Frankfurt.