Liverpool pull out of Jude Bellingham race – to target his international team-mate: report

Liverpool have given up on their pursuit of Jude Bellingham altogether – and have turned to their Plan B.

That's according to one report that states the riches of Manchester City and Real Madrid have led the Reds to abandon their plan to bring the England teen to Anfield. On Monday morning, David Ornstein (opens in new tab) of The Athletic (opens in new tab) wrote that Liverpool were ever more "unlikely" to bring the starlet to the club.

But French outlet FootMercato (opens in new tab) have gone a step further, claiming that Liverpool are "pulling out" of the race.

Jurgen Klopp has put Jude Bellingham at the top of his wish list – now he might have to rethink that (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The report states that instead, Liverpool will move for the much more attainable Mason Mount of Chelsea, who transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) says is "very likely that he will leave".

Mount has recently appointed a new agent – and as FFT suggested early in March, signing the 24-year-old would allow the Reds to reinvest across the team.

Despite this new report, however, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will withdraw all interest from Bellingham. Thierry Henry recently claimed (opens in new tab) that the player himself wants a move to Merseyside, while there's still a chance that Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League.

Other reports have stated that Liverpool could purchase both Bellingham and Mount (opens in new tab) in their rebuild.

Mason Mount has been touted as a Bellingham Plan B (Image credit: Getty)

Liverpool are seven points off the top four with two games in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Bellingham is valued at €110m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

