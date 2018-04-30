Liverpool ready for intimidating Stadio Olimpico – Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold insisted his team were ready for an intimidating atmosphere at the Stadio Olimpico when they face Roma.

Jurgen Klopp's men meet the Serie A outfit in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, holding a 5-2 aggregate lead.

The atmosphere at Anfield in the first leg lifted Liverpool, who held a five-goal lead before conceding twice late.

Now, Alexander-Arnold said his side were ready to be challenged in the Stadio Olimpico.

"We are looking to go there to win and get to the final. We know they are going to have to come and score goals," the 19-year-old told UK newspapers.

"They need to score goals to get through, the same as [Manchester] City. We passed the City test and hopefully we pass the test on Wednesday.

"There is pace in the side and when the opposition gamble we can play behind them. The front three especially will make the runs and we will look to find them.

"We are going there with a job to do, to go there and win. We know it is going to be an intimidating atmosphere and that is what they will look to do, just as our fans did to them. We have to be prepared mentally and physically."

Back to the Stadio Olimpico. April 30, 2018

Alexander-Arnold has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, making the most of his chances at right-back.

The England youth international said the guidance of his team-mates had been crucial this campaign.

"The senior players have helped me. They tell me to enjoy it, first and foremost," Alexander-Arnold said.

"Play with a smile and do not get fazed by atmosphere or the opposition you are up against.

"Maybe earlier in the season I would not have made the decisions I do now. I can see what I could do better and it prepares me."