Chelsea can block Premier League rivals from signing £50m-rated defender

Chelsea have an ace up their sleeve when it comes to the upcoming transfer window – and are able to scupper rivals with a swift move.

The future of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi looks set to be a hot topic in the upcoming window. The Englan international's excellent performances for Palace this season have seen him attract a number of high-profile admirers, including the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

23-year-old Guehi is contracted to Palace until 2026 and there are doubts over whether he will sign a new deal at Selhurst Park, meaning his value will peak this summer.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Telegraph, Guehi is on a Liverpool shortlist of summer targets, while Manchester United could also step up interest, should proposed sporting director Dan Ashworth be in place in time for the summer window.

Chelsea, however, could play a significant part in what happens this summer, with the report detailing that the Blues have a sell-on clause and a matching option from Guehi’s £18m switch from Stamford Bridge to Palace in 2021 that they can leverage if they want to enter the race to sign him.

Thiago Silva’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the veteran defender is set to leave the club, meaning that Chelsea are likely to be in for a centre-back this summer.

Guehi made his England debut in March 2022 and has won nine Three Lions caps as he looks to cement a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

