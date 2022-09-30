Liverpool report: Midfielder snubbed Reds approach to hold out for Barcelona switch

Wolves (opens in new tab) captain Ruben Neves reportedly rejected the possibility of joining Liverpool (opens in new tab) from this summer, instead preferring to wait for a move to Barcelona (opens in new tab).

The Reds ultimately signed Arthur on loan from Juventus (opens in new tab) as midfield cover, but it seems that they were keen to bring Neves, 25, to Anfield.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport (via the Liverpool Echo) (opens in new tab), Liverpool made contact with the Portugal international's camp to discuss a deal – as did their arch-rivals Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Neves was named Wolves captain this summer after Conor Coady left for Everton on loan (Image credit: Jack Thomas – Wolves via Getty Images)

But, the report adds, Neves had little desire to talk to either club as he already has his sights set on signing for Barcelona.

It seems that the Catalan giants' well-documented financial difficulties ruled out any deal this summer – but, in a separate report, Sport (opens in new tab) claim that Barca are considering Neves as a successor to veteran midfield lynchpin Sergio Busquets.

Neves has also been linked with Arsenal (opens in new tab) – and his apparent price tag would have required the Gunners, Liverpool and Manchester United to break their transfer record.

Speaking back in April, Wolves boss Bruno Lage said (opens in new tab): "These top players like Ruben Neves have a value of £100m."

After missing the cut in 2018, Neves will be hoping to go to his first World Cup with Portugal this winter (Image credit: Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Neves joined Wolves from Porto (opens in new tab) in July 2017 for a then club-record fee (opens in new tab) and helped them to promotion from the Championship as league winners in his first season at Molineux.

He's closing in on 200 Premier League appearances – a milestone which, assuming he features in every game between now and then, he'll reach on Boxing Day.

