Liverpool report: New midfield signing pursuit revealed, after Reds move on from Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have ended their interest in Jude Bellingham – and a new midfield target has been revealed.

The Reds have decided to move on from chasing teenage sensation Bellingham, according to multiple reports, after deciding that the £120 million or so deemed to sign him was too steep an asking price.

With the Reds needing to restructure their squad – and potentially missing out on the Champions League this season and the extra money that brings – the Liverpool recruitment team are set to spread the money across multiple players. But still, one star has emerged as the No.1 priority in midfield.

Interest in Jude Bellingham has ended for Liverpool (Image credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Football Insider (opens in new tab) now claims that Brighton and Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister is the top target for Jurgen Klopp, with CaughtOffside (opens in new tab) claiming that a significant pay rise may be enough to secure him.

Mac Allister, a World Cup winner with Argentina in December, is reportedly on £50,000 a week at the Amex.

But with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United said to be keen on the midfielder, it could still be a high figure that lands Mac Allister.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) has confirmed that the Argentine would like a move (opens in new tab) this summer, claiming, "I’m told Alexis Mac Allister has chances to leave in the summer as he’d love a top club move, but Brighton guarantee they’ve not fixed a price tag yet and I guess is going to be another big fight to sign Brighton star in the summer."

Alexis Mac Allister is now Liverpool's big target (Image credit: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

A No.8 or No.10 who can play in a midfield three, Mac Allister would certainly fit Jurgen Klopp's system but may facilitate a move to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The midfielder is worth €42m, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.