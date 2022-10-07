Liverpool report: Reds eyeing up January swoop for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic

Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants Liverpool (opens in new tab) to make a January move for Inter Milan (opens in new tab) midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The Reds – who haven't significantly strengthened their midfield since signing Thiago two years ago – continue to be linked with the versatile 29-year-old, a World Cup runner-up with Croatia (opens in new tab) four years ago.

And now it appears that their manager is pushing for the club to get a deal for Brozovic done in the next transfer window.

Brozovic has scored twice for Inter this season (Image credit: Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

According to Italian transfer news outlet CalcioMercato (via the Liverpool Echo) (opens in new tab), Klopp is keen to add Brozovic to the Reds' midfield ranks in the New Year.

That's after Football Insider (opens in new tab) reported earlier this week that Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, have made funds available for a big-money January signing. Brozovic is currently valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) at £36m; his Inter contract runs until 2026.

Brozovic joined Inter on loan from hometown club Dinamo Zagreb in January 2015, before making his switch to the San Siro permanent 18 months later. He's one appearance away from 300 for the Nerazzurri, who he helped to the Serie A title in 2020/21.

Regularly considered among the top defensive midfielders in the world, Brozovic has won 76 caps for Croatia and represented them at four major tournaments. He featured in six of their seven games at the 2018 World Cup, playing the full 90 minutes in the final against France (opens in new tab).

Brozovic (R) and Inter lost to Liverpool in the last 16 of last season's Champions Leagues (Image credit: DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool have only signed one midfielder in the last four transfer windows: Arthur, a deadline day loan arrival from Juventus (opens in new tab) as the Reds battled an injury crisis in the middle of the park.

Klopp did, however, admit (opens in new tab) that they missed out on another target earlier this summer. It's been suggested that could have been Aurelien Tchouameni, who ultimately left PSG (opens in new tab) for Real Madrid (opens in new tab).

