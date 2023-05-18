Liverpool set to sign 'one in a million' £40m talent under the noses of Arsenal and Chelsea: report

Liverpool are closing in on a "one in a million" talent to add to the midfield ahead of next season.

The Reds have officially confirmed (opens in new tab) the departures of four first-team players in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino, meaning that three midfielders are exiting this summer. It's widely thought that Jurgen Klopp will want to strengthen in that position – but the club's statement further reinforces the need for new blood in the Liverpool squad.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a host of players who can play in the centre of the park but now, one star who has been linked with a host of big sides such as Arsenal and Chelsea has emerged as looking likeliest to move to Anfield.

A minimum of three midfielders are leaving Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri (opens in new tab), relegated Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is set to leave St. Mary's after just one a season, with the Reds in pole position for the £40m star's signature.

“Yes [he will leave the club], he is one of the big players who has shown his talents and abilities this season, so he won’t be part of the project of Southampton in the Championship, that I can assure you," Tavolieri said on Redmen TV (opens in new tab).

“As it stands Liverpool are the closest club [to signing Lavia], at the moment there’s no real sign from Guardiola that he wants him back. It looks like Manchester are waiting to see what happens with Gundogan before they decide what they want to do with Lavia.”

Lavia has been one of few positives in a dreary season for the Saints, with interest from several big sides. As quoted by Het Nieuwsblad via InsideFutbol (opens in new tab), Vincent Kompany – who saw Lavia up close while at Anderlecht – described the youngster as “one in a million”.

Romeo Lavia dispossesses Mohamed Salah in the Premier League (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“When Romeo was still training here with the A-squad, he showed he was very eager to learn and willing to listen,” Kompany said of the talent while at Anderlecht. “He picked up a lot and showed that he is aggressive in recovering the ball and while also being calm on the ball.”

Lavia is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

