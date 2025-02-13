Liverpool star Luis Diaz would be 'delighted' to make summer move away from Anfield: report

Liverpool are at risk of losing Luis Diaz in the near future, as the forward's desire to move away from Anfield is gaining traction.

Proving a key player for Liverpool manager Arne Slot in the 2024/25 season, Diaz has made 34 appearances in total, scoring 12 goals and assisting three. While his form of late has tailed off somewhat, Diaz's performances are continuing to gain interest from abroad.

And, despite playing in all but five of Liverpool's games this term, it seems the Colombian is interested on a move away from Anfield himself.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz keen on leaving

Diaz has enjoyed a strong season for Liverpool (Image credit: Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool signed Diaz in January 2022 from Porto in a deal worth £37.5m, with his impact immediate. League Cup and FA Cup wins followed that season, with a man of the match performance in the latter final helping Diaz announce himself on the English game.

But, after over three years playing for Liverpool in the Premier League, Diaz is keen for a move away.

Will Diaz move to Barcelona? (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Diaz is the subject of long-term interest from Barcelona, a club that he would reportedly be "delighted" to sign for. Diaz's father has previously revealed that his son is a "loyal Barcelona fan" whose "dream" is to play for the Catalan side one day.

Barcelona are aware of the Colombian's desire to pull on the Blaugrana shirt, and are willing to test Liverpool's resolve in the coming transfer windows. With Diaz's contract running until 2027, there's certainly no rush for the Reds to sell the 28-year-old, though Barcelona are willing to wait for it to expire if they have to.

The report does add that Barcelona would prefer to make a move for Alexander Isak, but recognise the Swede's contract demands and the transfer fee required to sign him could render any potential move financially impossible.

Diaz, therefore, is seen by Barca's sporting director Deco as an alternative option for Isak. Though he is more of a traditional left-winger, Diaz has proven this season he is more than capable of playing centrally and contributing to Liverpool with goals and assists.

Slot won't want to lose Diaz (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems extremely unlikely that Barcelona will be able to afford Diaz for at least another year, with the club in a financial mess. They could wait for his contract to expire before signing him for free, which seems the most likely scenario.

Diaz is valued at £70m by Transfermarkt. Liverpool are back in action in the Premier League when they host Wolves at Anfield.