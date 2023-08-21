Liverpool could launch audacious move for Manchester City man, as Jurgen Klopp targets experience: report

Liverpool could look to bring a Manchester City player to Anfield this summer, as Jurgen Klopp continues to reshape his squad.

The Reds have managed to sign three midfielders this summer in the shape of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai and newest recruit Wataru Endo, as the Merseysiders refresh things and lower the average age of the side. Klopp is said to still favour another incoming though, with plenty of names discussed in recent days as potential options in the centre of the park.

Given that Liverpool bid well over £100 million on Chelsea-bound Moises Caicedo and spent a fraction of that on Endo, there could well be a big-money arrival before Deadline Day.

Moises Caicedo chose Chelsea over Liverpool (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Alex Crook, the chief football correspondent at talkSPORT, says that Klopp is considering a move for Kalvin Phillips, who has struggled for first-team football over the past year or so.

Phillips joined Manchester City from Leeds United last summer but started just two league matches all season under Pep Guardiola – both of which came after City had wrapped up the title. The midfielder had planned to fight for his place but an offer from another club in Europe could well test his resolve, according to Crook.

Phillips is currently behind Rodri in the pecking order at City and with the Spaniard boasting an impeccable injury record, this season could pose more problems for Phillips – who wants to be a part of the Euro 2024 squad next summer.

As one of the leaders of Leeds' promotion side under Marcelo Bielsa, Phillips would offer Klopp the kind of maturity, experience and composure that the Reds have lost in Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City could be Anfield-bound (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Liverpool said to be chasing another defender, as well as midfield depth.

Phillips is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.

