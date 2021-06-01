Liverpool transfer news: Georginio Wijnaldum’s Barcelona move delayed but still likely

Georginio Wijnaldum’s move to Barcelona is still expected to go ahead despite a delay, according to reports.

The Netherlands international is out of contract at Liverpool on June 30 and is set to be playing his football elsewhere next term.

Barcelona has long been the most likely destination for the midfielder, with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman keen to work with Wijnaldum again.

Koeman’s future at the Camp Nou was cast into doubt after Barcelona finished third in La Liga.

The former Everton and Southampton head coach now looks set to stay put, with president Joan Laporta hinting as such on Monday.

"We said that we were opening a period of reflection about Koeman, we have to evaluate what went well and not so well last season," Laporta said.

"The wish is to respect the contract, bringing together criteria which we need to talk about still.

"We will continue with the period of reflection with Koeman then in a week or 10 days we will decide.

"We are going to see how the conversations with Koeman develop. They are going very well, but we need a little more time."

Barcelona have completed the signings of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia as free agents, but the Wijnaldum deal has still not been done.

Voetbal International reports that the reason for the delay is Frank de Boer’s refusal to allow Barcelona staff to conduct a medical with the player at the Netherlands’ pre-Euro 2020 training camp.

"You can't congratulate me [on the move] yet. I can't say anything about it yet," Wijnaldum told ESPN . "It's not finished yet, so there is no news yet. We will see.

"I am still busy saying goodbye to Liverpool. I am still emotional because I got a goodbye that not many players got before me.

"Why I left, you will hear again. It will come out. The club also has to do with the fact that I am gone."

