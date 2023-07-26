Liverpool have "high chance" of landing superstar teenager from under the noses of rivals: report

Liverpool have a “high chance” of bringing Southampton’s Romeo Lavia to Anfield.

Relegated Southampton have already rejected a £37m bid from Jurgen Klopp’s side but it appears Liverpool will now go in with a second bid which will see the overall package rise up to the £50m mark as the Saints prepare to rebuild in the Championship.

Despite a tough season for Southampton which saw them relegated for the first time since 2009, Lavia was a bright spark for them after the 19-year-old was signed from Manchester City last summer.

Romeo Lavia impressed for Southampton last term (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

But with a rumoured buyback clause for Lavia to return to the Etihad kicking in next summer, The Athletic’s David Ornstein this morning wrote that Liverpool are in pole position to secure his signature from Southampton this summer.

The midfielder had signed a five-year deal but after 29 appearances and a senior debut for Belgium in March this year, the teenager now has some of England’s biggest chasing his signature, with Chelsea also thought to hold a strong interest as Mauricio Pochettino considers raiding one of his former clubs.

After a disappointing campaign which eventually saw them climb to fifth in the league table, Liverpool are rebuilding this summer with midfield a particular area where new talent is needed after the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while rumours persist both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho could be heading to Saudi Arabia.

Klopp has spent big on midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion as well as Red Bull Leipzig’s Hungarian star Dominik Szobloszlai, with Lavia now the latest name to be looking at closing in on a move to the red side of Merseyside.

Alexis Mac Allister was Liverpool's first summer signing (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

If the £50m deal materialises, it would take Liverpool’s summer spending to almost £150m just on the midfield alone as Klopp looks to revitalise his team for an assault on Manchester City’s Premier League dominance.

Lavia’s departure could spell the beginning of a few days for Saints fans, with fellow midfielder James Ward-Prowse also being linked with a potential big money departure to West Ham United.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who won't be moving to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.