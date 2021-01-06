Liverpool transfer news: John Barnes urges former club to drop Kylian Mbappe interest

John Barnes believes Kylian Mbappe is “not the answer” to Liverpool’s current problems.

The Reds have failed to win any of their last three games in the Premier League, allowing Manchester United to draw level on points with the champions in first place.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with a move for Mbappe in the past, but Barnes believes his former club must focus their attention elsewhere this January.

“Mbappe is a fantastic player but forward areas are not a position that Liverpool need strengthening in, but if he can play centre-back they should get him in January!” he told Bonus Code Bets .

“If Liverpool tail away and finish lower down the table, he won’t come to Liverpool - so they should worry about this season.

If there is a possibility of getting him in January then you could go and get him, but there isn’t. Short-term, Mbappe is not Liverpool’s answer.

“Liverpool are strong in attacking positions and have huge depth in midfield, but the centre-back position is the one that really needs addressing.

“What Liverpool want are hungry players, regardless of whether they are top players or not - the success of the club is the most important thing.

“If someone comes in and upsets the apple cart and wants to be more important than anybody else - like Neymar for example, who is one of the best players in the world but who wouldn’t suit Liverpool - it could destabilise the group’s respect and harmony.

“Who would have thought that Jordan Henderson or Sadio Mane would be a top player, you have to sign the right character of player that suits the team.

“Signing the best players works at teams like Real Madrid where they like these Galaticos that are above other teammates, but for Liverpool this would not work, they’re more cautious.”

Liverpool return to action against Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

