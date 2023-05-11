Liverpool make ambitious loan move for €80m Real Madrid star: report

Liverpool are set to make a move for a Real Madrid star on loan as part of their big squad overhaul this summer.

The European champions are looking like brokering a deal for Jude Bellingham – a player who was top of Jurgen Klopp's shortlist just a few short weeks ago. With Real Madrid looking like the teenager's next destination, however, an opportunity has presented itself to Liverpool.

Despite selling Casemiro last summer, Carlo Ancelotti still has a plethora of options in his midfield, with veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric expected to sign new deals (opens in new tab). A door has therefore opened for Klopp to reignite interest in a target from last season.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham could be Madrid-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aurelien Tchouameni rejected Liverpool last summer (opens in new tab) but has struggled to hold down a place in Los Blancos' starting XI regularly and may look for more consistent minutes next season.

According to 90min (opens in new tab), Liverpool have informed Madrid that they would be interested in signing Tchouameni this summer, should they be given the chance.

The 14-time Champions League winners have the likes of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga who can play in midfield, along with Kroos and Modric, potentially leaving Tchouameni as a fringe player when Bellingham joins.

The Frenchman is still just 23 years old, however. It is unlikely that Real would want to part permanently with an €80 million investment just 12 months after acquiring him – so a loan deal could work for all parties.

Aurelien Tchouameni hasn't played all that regularly since making an €80m switch to Madrid (Image credit: Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Real Madrid have a history of loaning midfielders to the Premier League, with Arsenal taking the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard in recent seasons.

Tchouameni is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

